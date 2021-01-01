Sun protection is the name of the game with the lightweight, performance Columbia Terminal Tackle Hoodie. The Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Regular Fit is an easy, lightly relaxed fit for comfortable range of motion. Omni-Wick fabric: â¢ Moisture-wicking fabric moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface. â¢ Four-way stretch for improved range of motion. â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 50 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Pullover hoodie in a lightweight knit. Three-piece hood. Long raglan sleeves. Straight hem. PFG print at the chest and down the left sleeve. PFG patch set at the center back. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.