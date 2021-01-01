Stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Omega calibre 8500 automatic movement with a 60-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41.5 mm. Case thickness: 13.2 mm. Band width: 21.6 mm, band length: 8.5 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 231 12 42 21 01 003, 231-12-42-21-01-003, 231/12/42/21/01/003, 23112422101003. Omega Aqua Terra 150m Master Co-Axial Golf Edition Mens Watch 231.12.42.21.01.003.