Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt yellow gold center links. Fixed 18kt yellow gold bezel. Champagne dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Omega calibre 8500 automatic movement with a 60-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38.5 mm. Case thickness: 13.2 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 231 20 39 21 08 001, 231-20-39-21-08-001, 231/20/39/21/08/001, 23120392108001. Omega Aqua Terra Master Co-Axial Stainless Steel 18kt Yellow Gold Mens Watch 231.20.39.21.08.001.