GUERLAIN 0.4 oz. Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Vitamin-Radiance Powder Guerlain reinvents the subtle natural-looking tan with Terracotta Light, the new powder that wakes up the skin's glow in three seconds. How It Works: This light powder features a unique blend of sun-kissed tones enhanced with vibrant colors to reveal the healthy-looking glow and radiance of every skin tone. The powder contains a cocktail of active ingredients to help the skin feel energize, protect it against free radicals.