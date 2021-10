Terre D'Hermes For Men by Hermes is an earthy and luxurious scent, that most people love. This is a unique scent and it's also a classy and sophisticated fragrance. Good for wear almost any time. An amazing scent. Top Notes: Orange, Grapefruit ; Middle Notes: Pepper, Pelargonium ; Base Notes: Patchouli, Cedar, Vetiver, Benzoin