Summit chasers, look no further. These adidas trail running shoes let you travel through rough alpine terrain. An EVA frame works with the responsive midsole for stability and control on uneven ground. The lugged rubber outsole delivers confident traction in mixed terrain so you can tag those peaks. Sizing: True to size. Round toe Lace-up vamp Abrasion-resistant textile upper Responsive Boost midsole and EVA midsole frame Grip sole Synthetic upper and sole Imported