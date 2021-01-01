adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley AP Shoes Core Black 6.5 Womens

adidas Light enough to keep you fast. Rugged enough to handle the trail. Lace up these adidas running shoes for long trail runs. The sock-like knit upper features reflective details and abrasion-resistant weldings. The lugged outsole delivers confident grip across dirt descents and scree. Lightstrike provides superlight cushioning for dynamic movement.This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester.