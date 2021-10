adidas Hot sun and cool water. These adidas hiking shoes get you ready for the best parts of summer. The amphibious design keeps feet comfortable across dirt trails and creek crossings. The EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioning, and the Traxion outsole maximizes grip in all directions.This product is made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste. 20% of pieces used to make the upper are made with minimum 50% recycled content.