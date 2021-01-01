By Terry Terryfic Oud Extreme Extrait de Parfum

Terryfic Oud Extr me extrait de parfum surges in an outward flow and rises to climactic heights of excellence. Even more provocative and voluptuous than the original fragrance, it pushes the sensual, natural rose and genuine Oud wood to a point of transcendence beyond its ultimate limits. The signature is a leathery note bringing a magnetic touch on a luxurious bed of sensual and infinite scents. Inspired by Terry de Gunzburgs ceaselessly renewed passion for Oriental art, Terryfic Oud Extr me is embellished with a lascivious tapestry of golden, resplendent arabesques, leaving the intense smoky brown nuances just visible inside. 3.4 oz. Made in France. Cosmetics - By Terry > By Terry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. By Terry.