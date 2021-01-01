retrofete Tessa Shorts in Purple. - size 28 (also in 25, 26, 27) retrofete Tessa Shorts in Purple. - size 28 (also in 25, 26, 27) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 4-pocket design. Denim fabric with intentionally distressed details and frayed hemRemovable belt accents. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Shorts measure approx 9 in length. ROFR-WF7. SS20-2820. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.