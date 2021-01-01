Dance all night long in these sleek Jewel Badgley Mischka Tessy sandals. Dress sandals with textile upper featuring crystal details. This style would make a great bridesmaid, wedding, or mother of the bride shoe! Ankle strap with buckle closure. Open-toe silhouette. Synthetic lining. Lightly-padded, fixed footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 4 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.