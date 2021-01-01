TEST_ Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo (Default Title)

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with wavy and curly hair texture types (2A to 3C). Note: Kinky and Coily hair types (4A to 4C) - see ( here ) for our product recommendations! WHAT IT IS: A moisturizing, sulfate-free shampoo that nourishes and defines curly, coily, and wavy hair without stripping curls of much-needed natural oils. WHAT IT DOES: This shampoo is formulated with naturally derived cleansers that remove dirt and buildup without stripping curls of needed moisture. Fortified with rice amino acids, Curl Charisma penetrates the hair shaft to effectively lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture. Tomato fruit ferment seals the cuticle to ensure hair dries consistently, allowing for uniform curl formation, while ultra-hydrating shea butter and avocado oil increase hair softness and enhance the body of curls without weighing them down. SAFE FOR: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. 98% naturally derived 6-Free Hair Care: No Sulfates. No Silicones. No Phthalates. No Parabens. No DEA. No Artifcial Dyes. NATURAL PERFORMANCE INGREDIENTS Rice Amino Acids: Seal the hair cuticle to lock out enviornmental moisture that causes frizz Shea Butter: Moisturizes, softens hydrates and curls Tomato Fruit Ferment: Aids in consistent curl formation and ehnances curl definition Quinoa Extract: Forms a protective barrier to protect the hair HOW TO USE Apply to wet hair and massage vigorously for about 30 seconds as the lather builds, then rinse. If your hair has extra buildup, rinse and repeat. For best results, it is recommend to follow with Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner after shampooing. Precautions: Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. FULL INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine*, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate*, Lauramidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Glycol Distearate*, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate*, Polysorbate 80*, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate*, Soyamidopropyldimethylamine Oxide*, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Amino Acids, Lactobacillus/Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Ferment Extract, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Acanthus Mollis Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Keratin Amino Acids, Sodium Hyaluronate*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Oil, Juniperus Virginiana Oil, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Xyitylglucoside*, Anhydroxylitol*, Xylitol*, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate*, Acyl Coenzyme A Desaturase*, Polyquaternium-71, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Fragrance (Parfum), Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol * Coconut, vegetable, or plant derived PRESS BYRDIE THE ZOE REPORT MARIE CLAIRE PRODUCT TUTORIAL X X FAQs My hair is very dry, will this help? Yes! Curl Charisma contains rich hydrators such as shea butter and avocado oil to deeply hydrate hair How does the Curl Charisma help with frizz? The entire Curl Charisma line prevents frizz with Rice Amino Acids, which seal the hair cuticle to lock out environmental moisture that can cause frizz. Is this safe on color treated/chemically treated hair? Yes, all Briogeo products are 6-free and safe for color or chemically treated hair.