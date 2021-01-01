Switching between casual and office is an ease with the Mountain Khakis Teton Pants Relaxed Fit. Diamond-shaped gussets and triple-stitched seams provide the durability you need to perform, with a timeless look and relaxed fit that gives you plenty of room to help ride out whatever life throws at you. Grosgrain-lined waistband. Signature MK angled hand pockets. Hidden side-seam deep drill hand pocket. Triple-stitched seams bar-tac reinforcements. 98% cotton, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 31, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.