Texan By Blood American By Birth Patriot By Choice On Back T-Shirt

Texan by blood American by birth Patriot by choice outfit showing Texan flag, American flag in novelty design. American Texan Patriot shirt, great gift for patriotic people who lives in Texas. Texan by blood American by birth Patriot by choice. Makes a great gift idea for every Texan American, for mom, dad, husband, wife, grandpa, grandma on Birthday, Christmas, Father's day, Mother's day, New Year, 4th of July or any National holidays. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem