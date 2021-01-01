Texas Holdem Im Just Here For The Pot Poker Tournament Tank Top

Im just here for the pot Poker lover Tee. Poke top and dice rolling for the person that loves a game. Texas Holdem Poker or just some gambling on a night out, this is for poker player in your life. The Only Thing I Fear Is The River Card with this hand. Im just here for the pot with psychedelic colors. I'm probably bluffing after i roll the dice for the person that like poker & dice. Who will win the roll. Texas Holdem Poker fan for the person that loves the competition in a casino. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem