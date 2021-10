Sexy Hair Texture Beach N Spray Styling Product - 4.2 oz., One Size

What it DoesSexy Hair introduces Texture Beach'n Spray a non-aerosal texture spray. Provides texture with buildable hold. Maintains hair's natural shine and provides of up 24 hours of humidity resistance. How to Use Spray onto damp or dry hair to add a beachy texture to any style. Reapply as needed.IngredientsWater (Aqua, Eau), Alcohol Denat., Tapioca Starch, Potassium Lactate, Sorbitol, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Oleth-20, Fragrance (Parfum), Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Lactic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sucrose, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Benzyl Alcohol, Xylitol, Caprylic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Glycerin, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Sea Salt (Maris Sal, Sel Marin), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Gold, Hydrolyzed Silk. Hair Type: NormalConcerns: Shine, Curl Enhancing, VolumizingFluid Ounces: 4.2 oz.Formulation: SprayCountry of Origin: Made in US