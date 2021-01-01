A curved bill with a stretch closure at back gives The Black Textures Hat a sporty fit. A textured fabrication and embroidered Hurley logo let it stand out from the rest of the hats in your rotation. Details Herringbone - 69% Cotton / 29% Poly / 3% Spandex. Ripstop - 62% Cotton / 36% Poly / 2% Spandex. Twill - 90% Cotton / 8% Poly / 2% Spandex. Curve bill with stretch closure. 2mm Icon embroidery. Stretch sweatband. Hand wash cold. Imported. Black Textures Hat in Black/black 3C Knit, Size Large/XL