Th? Elimination Diet Cookbook: Simple and Allergen-Free Recipes to Identify Food Sensitivities Sophie Bowen RDN Author

Identify and manage food intolerances and sensitivities with this comprehensive elimination diet cookbookLearning how to identify a suspected food-related health issue can be hard to do on your own. Filled with easy, tasty recipes like Light 'n' Fluffy Pancakes, One-Pan Meatballs, and Zucchini Fries that are free of all major allergens, Thе Elimination Diet Cookbook help you figure out which foods are causing problems in your body.These quick, easy elimination diet recipes are free from the top eight allergens (milk, egg, wheat, soy, peanut, tree nut, fish, and shellfish) plus sesame, so most common allergens are covered. Each recipe includes multiple suggestions for reintroducing allergens to test your reaction. And once you've identified your sensitivities, you'll be able to customize each dish to your own preferences.Inside Thе Elіmіnаtіоn Diet Cооkbооk you'll find:Over 45 Made-to-order recipes―Discover tons of easy dishes made with simple ingredients that can be modified to help you identify and manage your food intolerances.Quick start―Follow an easy 3-phase process for identifying and eliminating sensitivities, including meal plan to get started.Tools for success―Learn how to use a food tracker to identify problematic foods and find safe recipes using an index organized by allergen.Discover the elimination diet, and put an end to dietary restrictions without sacrificing taste.