Parfums Jacques Evard Thallium Cologne For Men 3.3 Oz

Refreshingly masculine and balmy, thallium by jacques edvard was launched in 2002 as an oriental fragrance for men. The top notes are breezy fruity mix of tangy bergamot, mellow pineapple with oxygen accord for a pleasant, powdery sweet aroma. At its heart, the eau de toilette nestles a floral fruity combination of apple with fragrant jasmine and lavender that creates a perfect semblance of elegance and charm. Robust and heavy, the base notes have a strong sensual appeal and combine amber and cedar with the earthy fragrances of patchouli and musk. The robust mix of top and base notes lends a long-lasting masculine sillage to this perfume.