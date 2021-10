Get this funny Thanksgiving Just A Girl Who Loves Little Turkey Tartan Cap, it's great for men, women, family & friends who teach, pre-k teachers, elementary school professors, for the fall/autumn season. Grab this Funny design, featuring 3 little turkeys with Plaid Check buffalo Tartan Cap, it's perfect for mom, grandma, granny, sisters, or wife, daughter, granddaughter, and girlfriend for thanksgiving dinner or Friendsgiving party Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem