Pumpkin Fall lovers autumn leaves Thanksgiving mushrooms Tote Bag

Pumpkin Halloween Fall lovers autumn leaves Thanksgiving mushrooms Mycologist botanical aesthetic decorative design cute gift idea for men women kids. Autumn leaf fall lovers Thanksgiving present party gifts idea, decorations for home, aesthetic graphic design to wear in Halloween and Thanksgiving party cute matching outfits for her him. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.