Thankful for all the level ups. Thanksgiving design for video gamers, gamers, video game player. I paused my game to wear on Thanksgiving and Christmas. No time to get roasted I'm gaming. This design features a cute and funny turkey holding a video games joystick controller wearing a pilgrim hat, and pumpkin for everyone feeling blessed, grateful and thankful for the video games. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem