Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. White dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Automatic movement with a 36-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 47 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Item Variations: REIRN2104. Reign Thanos Automatic White Dial Mens Watch REIRN2104.