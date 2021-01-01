That's My Girl Out There Barrel Racer Mom Dad Western Rodeo Tote Bag

This cool barrel racing design is perfect for a proud barrel racer mom, dad or parent. If your daughter is an awesome cowgirl on her barrel horse, this design is for you. Grab one to support your horse rider at a rodeo, horse show, or gymkhana. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.