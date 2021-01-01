Silver-tone metal case with a dark brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone metal bezel. White dial with luminous grey hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Small seconds sub-dial. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. The 3400 Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Simplify The 3400 White Dial Dark Brown Leather Watch SIM3401.