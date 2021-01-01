The Affordable Keto Diet for Beginners: 600 Easy & Delicious Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight (600 Healthy Recipes for Under $

Do you want to go keto, but don't know How to start?Are you looking to try Keto and lose weight on low Budget?When you begin following the ketogenic diet, whether your goal is to promote weight loss, improve blood markers, or just enhance overall health and well-being, it's easy to forget to enjoy food.This Keto Diet for Beginners cookbook contains the following categories:BreakfastAppetizers and snacksBeef, pork and lambPoultrySeafoodSoups and sidesDessertsThis affordable keto diet book for Beginners will take care of your scarce cooking time, increase your desire and commitment to the Keto lifestyle. From this cookbook you will learn:What is the Keto Diet?How Does the ketogenic diet work?How to know when you are in KetosisFoods to AvoidThe Health Benefits of Keto diet21-day meal plan to make the start of your journey easier.And more...This book will help you make quick and delicious meals, save time in the kitchen, and enjoy the family!