The Air Fryer Cookbook on a Budget: 2 Books in 1 Hands-On Book on How to Cook Your Favorite Foods for Under $5 a Day 240+ Cheap, Fast, and Healthy Rec

This Book Include:1st Book: Air Fryer Cookbook for Kids by Brenda Roberts2nd Book: Air fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Brenda RobertsDo you love air frying due to the fact that you avoid having to use too much fat/oil in your food coupled with the fact that air fried food is wildly delicious with its characteristic crispy and crunchy exterior that covers a perfectly cooked and soft inside?But are you feeling disappointed because the foods you know you can prepare with an air fryer are too costly, especially when you have to air fry frequently?If you've answered YES,You've Just Discovered The Perfect Air Frying Cookbook For Someone On A Budget!If you've fallen in love with air fried food, it makes sense that you are looking for a way to keep your costs low as you make your air fryer your primary cooking appliance for you and your family.Perhaps you are wondering...Is it really possible to keep my costs low while air frying?What do I even prepare to keep my costs low?Are the recipes beginner-friendly and great for those with a busy schedule?If you have these and other related questions, this 2 in 1 book is for you so keep reading, as you are about to discover mouthwatering air fryer recipes for someone on a budget!In it, you will find:Mouthwatering crispy and crunchy air fryer recipes that you can prepare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts while on a budgetRecipes that are complete with nutritional information, cook time, prep time, servings and moreStep by step instructions for each recipeRecipes use ingredients that are readily availableAnd much more!Even if you've no clue what else you can air fry besides chicken and French fries, this 2 in 1 book will help you discover just how many possibilities exist, as far as preparing budget-friendly air fryer recipes is concerned!Scroll up and click Buy Now With 1-Click or Buy Now to get started!