What it is: An eau de parfum inspired by the art of alchemy, designed to be layered together with other fragrances from the collection. Fragrance story: 1921 continues the story of magic and imagination created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. This eau de parfum enters The Alchemist's Garden as Gucci marks its 100th anniversary. With a special name dedicated to the momentous occasion, the