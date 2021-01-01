Serge Lutens The All-In-One Beauty 13-Piece Sponge Set

WHAT IT IS They shall obey your every direction. In the palm of your hand lies an even complexion. Made in France. 13-PIECE SET INCLUDES Two Contour Sponge sets (four pieces total) Two High Precision Sponge sets (four pieces total) Two Flawless Complexion Sponge sets (four pieces total) One Eyeshadow Applicator WHAT IT DOES CONTOUR SPONGES: A true extension of your fingers, these two sponge applicators will carefully sculpt the contours of your face. Use the tapered edge to give exceptional shape and contours, and the half-moon sponge to even out the complexion. HIGH PRECISION SPONGES: Two precision sponge applicators for perfecting the complexion. Use the pointed sponge on parts of the face which are difficult to reach, and the flat sponge to smooth out and blend in makeup. FLAWLESS COMPLEXION SPONGES: Two sponge applicators for a natural and even complexion: the rounded side can be used for even application and desired coverage, while the precision tip provides a flawless finish. EYESHADOW APPLICATOR: The perfect eyeshadow applicator to give you full eyelid coverage: the flat side can be used as a shader brush, while the precision tip is ideal for application close to the lash line. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to SergeLutensSpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Serge Lutens Beaute > Serge Lutens > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Serge Lutens.