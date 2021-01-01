The Angelica Home Kitchen: Recipes and Rabble Rousings from an Organic Vegan Restaurant (Latest Edition) Leslie Mceachern Author

Secrets of Delicious Vegan Cuisine from the Beloved New York EateryFor over 40 years the landmark Angelica Kitchen served mouthwatering, plant-based dishes to tens of thousands of customers in New York City. While the restaurant has since closed, more than 100 of its most popular recipes live on in this inspirational cookbook. From essential rice and beans to exotic Asian root-vegetable stew, this volume showcases the range of this famous eatery's artful technique, with instruction perfect for the home cook. The Angelica Home Kitchen explores the economic, social, and ecological impact that our food choices have outside the kitchen. This iconic work delves into philosophies and principles of consumption while offering delicious, well-balanced, healthy dishes made from-the-heart and at an affordable cost.Author Leslie McEachern, the owner of Angelica Kitchen, shares her locally-sourced, farm-grown path to nourish the body and spirit. In balance, we rekindle our connection between ourselves, the earth, and our community. This must-have cookbook is beloved by vegetarians and omnivores alike for its passion, creativity, and above all-flavor!This book is also available from Echo Point Books in hardcover (ISBN 1648370136).