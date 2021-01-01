The Anti-Inflammatory Diet One-Pot Cookbook: 100 Easy All-in-One Meals Ana Reisdorf Author

The benefits of an anti inflammatory diet meet the simplicity of a single potAn anti inflammatory diet is a huge step towards healthy eatingbut the stress of suffering from pain may leave you feeling exhausted before you even enter the kitchen. With this guide, you can enjoy the benefits of anti inflammatory foods with the convenience of one-pot cooking.Complete with labor-saving tips to keep your kitchen time short, these anti inflammatory diet recipes can be made in one bowl so you can enjoy fast, flavorful meals without the fuss. Fight inflammation and feel great with these one-of-a-kind, one-pot recipes.This anti inflammatory diet book includes:Path to wellnessDiscover the health benefits of an anti inflammatory diet, complete with easy-to-read charts of foods to love, limit, or lose.Taste reliefWhip up fatigue-free dinners with 100 delicious recipes using everyday ingredients.No pain, no strainKeep your energy up and cook times down with tips on everything from pre-cut vegetables to packing leftovers.Cook your way to healthier living with this anti inflammatory diet guideall you need is one pot.