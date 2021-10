The brand's iconic intrecciato weave done in a oversized scale distinguishes this structured satchel named for its gracefully arched topline and handles. Crafted from smooth French calfskin and accented with impeccable topstitching, the pristine style features a spacious interior with ample room for the essentials. Fold-over flap closure Top carry handles Interior zip and wall pockets Structured silhouette and flat base for stability; protective