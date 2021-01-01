Diptyque The Art Of Hand Care 3-Piece Travel Set

WHAT IT IS L'Art du Soin takes one on a sensorial journey. A collection of three hand care gestures in travel sizes to cleanse and moisturise the hands wherever they may be. Made in France. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Softening Hand Wash, 1 oz. Velvet Hand Lotion, 1 oz. Rinse-free Hand Wash, 1 oz. ABOUT THE BRAND The famed French-based parfumerie maison first started making fragrances out of a small shop on Paris' Boulevard Saint-Germain in 1961. Exquisite scents like best-selling Baies (berries) and Figuier (figs) have been transformed into candles, perfumes, body care and diffusers. Fragrances - Diptyque > Diptyque > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Diptyque.