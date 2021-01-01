Joe's Jeans The Asher in Patton looks summer ready with its light blue wash and solid colorway throughout. Button and zipper closure. Five pocket styling with belt loops. Slim fit. Branding on back right pocket. 75% cotton, 22% polyester, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.