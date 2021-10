A pair of slim fitted, vintage washed jeans goes with anything in your closet for a versatile style. Fit: this style fits true to size- Zip fly with button closure- Belt loops- 5 pocket construction- Medium vintage wash - Authentic hand- Slim fit- Approx. 10" rise, 34" inseam- Imported Machine Wash cold / Tumble dry low 98% cotton, 2% spandex