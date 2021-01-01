The Autoimmune Protocol Meal Prep Cookbook: Weekly Meal Plans and Nourishing Recipes That Make Eating Healthy Quick & Easy Sophie Van Tiggelen Author

The Autoimmune Protocol Meal Prep Cookbook helps you achieve long-term AIP success with 10 weekly AIP-compliant menus, shopping lists for each week, and step-by-step instructions for batch cooking a week’s meals in one cooking session. You'll also find keto, low-FODMAP, squeaky clean Paleo, and coconut-free meal plans for those who are concurrently following those modifications. Knowing which foods to eat and which foods to avoid on the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) is only half of the battle. Making it happen day-in-day-out with a busy schedule is a whole other ball game! Even under the best of circumstances, eating healthy can be difficult. Add a dash of illness, and it becomes very challenging. The Autoimmune Protocol Meal Prep Cookbook helps you stick to AIP for good to achieve your health goals. Say goodbye to last minute scrambling in the kitchen to find something edible that won’t send you into an autoimmune flare! Say hello to healthy and delicious AIP meals, always available to eat at home, at work, or on-the-go!