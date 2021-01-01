Shhhowercap The Baldwin Showercap

WHAT IT IS The super chic original, patented, high performance waterproof turban. Otherwise known as The Shower Cap, reinvented High performance nanotechnology technical fabric Machine wash Made in USA WHAT IT DOES No slip silicone inner grip for perfect hairline protection. Water repells on contact for immediate drying. Anti-microbial to stay fresh. Comfortable for long wear. WHO IT'S FOR A multi-purpose tool for all hair types, skipping daily shampooing and using your SHHHOWERCAP multiple times a week helps an unbalanced scalp, maintain moisture in dry hair, protects against color fade, and fights breakage. HOW TO USE IT Gather your hair however comfortable, and pull on from back to front in a scooping motion. Can also be used for swimming, rain protection, hair masquing, sleep protection/style preservation AWARDS Fast Company Innovation by Design Award Honoree Harpers Bazaar `Best Hair Products of the Year Teen Vogue `Best Back to School Awards: Best Shower Cap Real Simples Road Test Awards. Cosmetics - Haircare > Shhhowercap > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Shhhowercap.