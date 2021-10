Funny music bass tshirt, Bass Guitar, Playing Bass, Jamming, Band Practice, Concert Events, bass guitar gifts, bass guitar t shirt tshirt, bass player gifts, bass player shirt, bass pro shirt, bass tee shirts, music lovers The Bass Player tshirt Music Lover Bass Guitar Gifts T-shirt is designed and printed to be fitted. For a more loose fit, please order a size up. Gift for Christmas, Xmas, Halloween, Mothers day, Fathers day Gift, July 4th, Thanksgiving, birthday, Musician Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem