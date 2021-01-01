The Beatles Official Tour Series Luggage/Suitcase by Rocksax - Abbey Road B/W - Medium 80L

The Tour Series - Rocksax unique suitcases feature some of the most iconic artwork from the worlds greatest music acts. Printed with high definition graphics, protected by an polycarbonate shell, these hard case suitcases are perfect for short or long haul travel. Our suitcases are made from polycarbonate and diamond-debossed ABS hard-shell materials, with an internal alloy telescopic handle with push button system; adjustable to a variety of heights. Side-mounted TSA locks and top and side carry handles are included for easy lifting. Finished with a multi-pocket 210D lining with internal elastic straps help keep your items secured whilst being maneuvered on state-of-the-art 360 degree wheels. Our carry-on, medium and large suitcases are designed to fit inside each other for easy storage. Includes a non-woven polypropylene dust storage cover.