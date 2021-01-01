The best at home is my cinema - home cinema T-Shirt

The home cinema is the best place for you at home and the favourite place you prefer to stay for? You have spent countless hours here, equipped it with great home cinema technology cinema seats and film decoration Your 5.1 sound system and the soundbar are already perfectly set, the bass pushes out of the subwoofer and the 4K projector for the screen is calibrated - then you only need the right outfit for comfortable film enjoyment in the cinema room Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem