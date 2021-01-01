La Detresse The BHH Sweatpants in Peach. - size S (also in XS) La Detresse The BHH Sweatpants in Peach. - size S (also in XS) 70% cotton 30% poly. Elastic drawstring waist. 3-pocket design. Rib knit hem. Intentionally destroyed detail. Fleece fabric with pilling detail. Due to the unique print, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Made in USA. LADR-WP2. 002-SW-33-BHH. Founded by Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in 2017, La Detresse began as the product of a mutual obsession between the former stylists and friends for the perfect denim jacket. They identified a gap in the market, and as denim companies inundated Los Angeles over the years, the denim jacket was constantly an afterthought and never at the core of a collection. The irony was not lost on the founders in their years as stylists. An industry disrupter, La Detresse sought to expand collections out from the denim jacket. The line has organically evolved into knitwear, athleisure and jeans. Our intent is to fuse our love of vintage and androgyny with wearability and innovation to deliver you a closet staple on which you can build your wardrobe. - Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein