The Breakfast Squad - Funny Chicken Owner Tote Bag

The Breakfast Squad - Chicken Owner Farming Apparel Are you a Chicken Owner and a passionate Chicken Lover? If you love Farming and Chickens are your favorite farm animals then this "The Breakfast Squad " design is perfect for you! This makes a great gift for a Chicken Dad or a Chicken Farmer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.