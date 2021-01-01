tarte The Buffer Airbrush Finish Foundation Bru sh

Soft and versatile, tarte's The Buffer Airbrush Finish Foundation Brush flawlessly blends and buffs makeup for a perfectly airbrushed effect. How do I use it: Dispense a quarter-size amount of foundation to the back of your hand. Pick up a small amount using the brush and brush onto your skin, starting at the center of your face and blending out. Achieve a flawless, even complexion by soft, circular, buffing sweeps. To clean brush: Run the bristles of the makeup brush under warm running water. Avoid getting the handle of the brush wet. Apply a small amount of shampoo to bristles and work into a light lather. Rinse bristles thoroughly under running water. Continue rinsing until water runs clear. Gently squeeze the excess water out of the bristles. Place brush on a level surface to air-dry before using again. Clean brush as often as needed. From tarte. Includes: