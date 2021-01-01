M.M.LaFleur The Cameron 1.0 T-Shirt-Ribbed Pima Cotton

Made from super-soft Peruvian Pima cotton, the Cameron is both an essential layering piece and a standalone top. Wear it for extra coverage under low-cut or sheer pieces or on its own. The Cameron features a low, slightly square neckline. Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S, which falls approximately 20 3/4" from center back neck to hem. Nota bene: This fabric may shrink by up to half a size after the first wash. If you're between sizes or prefer a looser fit, we recommend sizing up. To maximize your garment's lifespan, please be sure to lay flat to dry. Machine washable. Hand washable. Lay flat to dry.