THE CARB CYCLING FOR BEGINNERS: PREFCET CARB CYCLING GUIDE PLUS HEALTHY AND DELICOUS RECIPES TO MANGE WEIGHT FAT LOSS & TYPE 2 DIABETES KATIE WILLIAMS

Carb cycling is quite simple, provided you know what you need to do. In this section, you will learn what carb cycling is all about. Before you learn about carb cycling, you need to know what carbs are. So, what are carbs or carbohydrates? Carbohydrates refer to the sugars that the human body uses to generate energy. Carbs consist of different components like sugars, starches, and fiber or cellulose. The human body uses two sources of energy and these are glucose and fatty acids that are present in our diets. Carbs are responsible for the surge of energy or quick energy and are simplified into muscle or liver glycogen that's stored in the body. When you indulge in any form of high-intensity exercise like resistance training, sprinting, bodyweight training or any other form of exercise that requires a lot of energy in short bursts, the body dips into its stores of carbs for fuel. Carb cycling is a simple dieting protocol wherein you need to consume high levels of carbs on certain days and follow it up with low or no-carb days. The simplest explanation is that on some days you will eat lots of carbs and on other days you will eat less or no carbs. Carb cycling is a strategic method to set up your diet. If you want to use this method to lose weight, lose fat, gain muscle or improve your overall performance, then it is important that you do it properly. The way you design your diet is pretty much up to you, your goals, and your dietary choices. Here are a couple of things that you must know before we delve further into this topic. There are different ways in which you can follow this diet. There is no single right or wrong manner to go about carb cycling. Some prefer to consume a high-carb diet on most of the days whereas others might opt for a low-carb diet. Regardless of your goals (fat loss, maintenance of weight, weight loss, muscle gain or anything else), you can use the method of carb cycling.