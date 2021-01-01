Pilcro The Carpenter Wide-Leg Jeans By Pilcro in Blue Size 27

With a hammer loop *here* and reinforced paneling *there, the Carpenter takes cues from time-tested workwear. Its relaxed silhouette sits high on the waist with a leg shape that gently widens to the ankle, allowing your shoes to peek out for a fashionable finish. Offset its industrious feel a polished blouse for your next sunny day outing. Meet The Mill: Orta Anadolu Dedicated to reducing its footprint on the environment, Turkey-based Orta Anadolu is beloved for its fine denim fabrications and sustainable production methodology think reduced chemical emissions, water conservation, and transparently-sourced raw materials. With a worldwide reputation for quality, Orta Anadolu-sourced denims are beloved by premium labels and customers alike. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond this *only-at-Anthro* collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.