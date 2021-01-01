You're someone who enjoys the finer things in life. Keeping it simple and classy has been your statement throughout and the world loves you for it. The Caryanda is a shoulder laptop bag with a simple and sleek design to it. It is the perfect size for laptops especially Mac Book's. Within the bag it has several pockets and fabric dividers which means the organisation of personal belongings is a desire easily met. The Caryanda has a popper button fastening on the outer flap as well as an external iPod/ phone zipped pocket on the left hand size.