Lovers + Friends The Cassie Top in Green. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) Lovers + Friends The Cassie Top in Green. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) 80% nylon 20% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Halterneck tie closure. Wraparound waist tie closure. Item not sold as a set. Imported. LOVF-WX725. LFX633 S20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.