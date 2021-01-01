The Caveman's Cookbook: Perfect Paleo Party Foods for the Hunter Gatherer! Christina Tosch Author

Indeed, if your ancestors could hunt it or gather it, then it's Paleo-perfect. In modern-day, though, our palates are more sophisticated, and we crave foods that are seasoned or sweetened. This craving is even stronger when it comes to nibbling on savory and sweet party foods.When it comes to following a perfect Paleo diet, choose natural sweeteners, including coconut sugar, date sugar, maple syrup, and raw honey.For salt, choose the kosher or sea variety and opt for unrefined salts too.Opt for Paleo-friendly, healthy oils such as avocado, coconut, flaxseed, macadamia, and walnut. Whenever possible, buy grass-fed meat and organic eggs. It's kinder on the environment and healthier for you and your family. The same goes for wild and sustainably-caught fish and seafood.Nuts and seeds, apart from peanuts, are on the menu too. Indeed, packed full of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, they were once a caveman's go-to food staple.The key to a perfect Paleo diet is to enjoy unprocessed whole foods. You can bulk up on lots of fresh and frozen fruit and veggies. If you follow a strict version of the Paleo diet, then potatoes apart from the sweet variety are a no, no, though.The good news, though, is actually that dark chocolate is not off the menu! While our ancestors might not have been lucky enough to tuck into a bar for us in moderation, it's okay for anyone on the Paleo diet. Why? Because dairy-free dark chocolate has a high percentage of cacao, which doesn't contain milk, refined sugar, or emulsifiers.Just because you are certainly following a Paleo diet doesn't mean you can't eat all your favorite party foods. What's more, when you do serve perfect Paleo party foods, your guests will love them.Here, in the Caveman's Cookbook you can choose from 40 savory and sweet Paleo party foods including:• Asparagus Quiche with Kale Pesto• Lamb Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki Sauce• Pineapple-Glazed Meatballs• Rainbow Slaw with Tahini and Orange Dressing• Baked Donuts with Cinnamon Glaze• Chilled Key Lime Cheesecake Tart • Orange Caramel Blondies • Thin Mint Dark Chocolate Covered Cookies Discover these and more delicious, healthy, and mouth-watering party foods, and let's invite a few friends around and get this perfect Paleo party started!