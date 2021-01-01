Alternative The Champ Colorblock Sweatshirt

Take home another hard-fought victory with this sporty and stylish Alternative sweatshirt. Signature Eco-Fleece is crafted from a uniquely imperfect blend of organic cotton, recycled polyester, and naturally occurring rayon and is enzyme fabric washed for a worn-it-forever feel. Eco-True fabrication utilizes a proprietary low-impact yarn dye process for a richer, more saturated color than traditional heathered fleece. Crew neck. Contrast sleeves add classic athletic appeal. Split kangaroo pocket. Banded cuffs and hem. 50% polyester (6.25% recycled), 46% cotton (6.25% organic), 4% naturally occurring rayon. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.